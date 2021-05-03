Dubai (Union)

The Emirates Suqia Foundation announced the extension of the opening of registration for the third session of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Prize, which is valued at one million US dollars, until the end of this May, to allow a large number of applicants to complete their applications, in addition to attracting a number of The largest of companies, research centers, research institutes, innovators and youth from all over the world who own innovative technologies to participate and contribute to finding sustainable and innovative solutions to address the problem of water scarcity. His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Water Corporation, said: “The third round of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Prize launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has attracted May God protect him », a group of countries that participate for the first time in the award, and have received wide acceptance from many countries around the world, which strengthens the role of“ Suqia Emirates ”in supporting the efforts of the Emirate of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates to extend a helping hand to the poor communities and the affected regions. Dubai took over to enhance the role of innovation and sustainability in the international endeavors to confront the global water crisis. His Excellency added: “In view of the challenges that the whole world faced in light of the repercussions of the (Covid-19) pandemic, we decided to extend the period of receiving applications for participation, so that all those wishing to participate have the opportunity to complete registration requests and contribute to providing innovative and sustainable technologies that help in providing safe drinking water. For the needy, afflicted and deprived, wherever they are.