The UAE supported the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its confidence and support for the Saudi judiciary rulings, which affirm the Kingdom’s commitment to implementing the law in a transparent and impartial manner, and holding all those involved in this case accountable.

The Ministry affirmed that the United Arab Emirates fully stands with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its efforts aimed at the stability and security of the region, and its main role in the axis of Arab moderation and the security of the region, stressing the rejection of any attempts to exploit this issue or interfere in the Kingdom’s internal affairs.