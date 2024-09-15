The UAE announced the launch of new humanitarian initiatives in Chad, and a contribution of $10.25 million to the United Nations to support Sudanese refugee women affected by the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

These efforts confirm the UAE’s commitment to meeting the urgent needs of women and children in the region, with a particular focus on providing healthcare, psychological and social support, and basic assistance.

The UAE also pledged $100 million at the Paris Donors Conference last April.

The announcement of the initiatives came during a recent visit by Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lana Nusseibeh, to Chad, where she and members of the accompanying UAE delegation met with Sudanese refugee women in Chad affected by the ongoing conflict, as well as with civil society leaders from the brotherly Sudanese people, and UN agencies participating in humanitarian support.

The UAE delegation received a field briefing on the challenges related to the distribution of humanitarian aid in some areas of Sudan where armed conflict and famine are raging, and the progress made in delivering humanitarian aid.

The delegation also conducted fact-finding visits to humanitarian sites, including a refugee assistance centre and the field hospital in Abeche, which was built by the UAE to provide treatment to Sudanese refugees fleeing the conflict.

The initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to following up on the priorities of affected communities and meeting their needs, ensuring that aid is effectively directed to those most in need. The $10.25 million will be provided to UN agencies with expertise in providing support to women, with $3 million allocated to the World Health Organization to support the health of Sudanese mothers and children refugees in Chad.

$2 million will be allocated to UNFPA for women’s health programmes and gender-based violence programmes for Sudanese refugees, and $250,000 will support the gender response programme in Chad, within the United Nations World Food Programme.

The UAE will provide $3 million to the UNHCR for programmes to promote social cohesion among Sudanese refugee women and Chadian women in the host community. $2 million will be allocated to the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund, which directly funds women-led civil society groups.

“Through this additional contribution, the UAE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting those affected by conflict, especially women and children, who are often the most vulnerable groups,” said Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation. “The UAE’s efforts in Chad, in collaboration with our international partners, highlight the UAE’s comprehensive approach to humanitarian assistance, which prioritizes immediate relief support to empower communities and prepare them for the future.”

She added: “We thank our partners and civil society organizations, and affirm the UAE’s readiness to provide continuous support to ensure that these essential resources are delivered to those in need effectively and immediately.”

For her part, Lana Nusseibeh said: “We are here today to ensure that the support provided directly meets the needs of the affected people, and to enhance humanitarian efforts.”

“Our approach focuses on listening to women affected by the crisis, and ensuring that our assistance effectively addresses their immediate and long-term needs,” she continued.

She stressed that “the funding highlights the UAE’s commitment to empowering women and supporting regional stability,” adding that “sustainable peace in Sudan will not be achieved without the active participation of women.”

Chad is the largest country hosting Sudanese refugees, having received 630,752 refugees since April 2023, with women and children making up 89% of registered refugees.

The UAE is the largest contributor to humanitarian aid, having provided $230 million in aid since the start of the crisis in 2023, including 10,000 tons of food and medical supplies through 159 relief flights.

It also pledged $100 million at the Paris Donors Conference last April, with $70 million of the pledges going to humanitarian organizations and $30 million to support Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries such as Chad, Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia.