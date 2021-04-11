Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Jan Kubis, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Libya.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry’s general office in Abu Dhabi, they discussed the situation on the Libyan arena and ways to support the national unity government to fulfill its national mission to consolidate security and stability foundations in Libya and prepare for the Libyan elections in December 2021.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his wishes for success in his duties as the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Libya, affirming the UAE’s steadfast support and wise leadership for the efforts of the United Nations for the sake of stability, prosperity, sovereignty and unity of brotherly Libya. His Highness indicated the importance of supporting the national unity government in Libya during its leadership of the transitional phase and its support in its efforts to achieve security and stability and prepare for the elections scheduled for next December, stressing that brotherly Libya is looking forward to a new phase entitled stability, peace and development.

His Highness also affirmed the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Libya and the commitment of the UAE to support the new executive authority in Libya and its permanent standing by the brotherly Libyan people in order to achieve their aspirations for development, prosperity, progress and prosperity. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.