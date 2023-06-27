New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates affirmed support for all stabilization efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, stressing the need for armed movements to lay down their arms and cease hostilities permanently and unconditionally.

In a statement delivered by Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, before the UN Security Council yesterday, the UAE stressed the need to work to create conditions conducive to long-term stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, noting that the protection of civilians must remain. In priority to support peace efforts.

“It is essential to remember that international humanitarian law is unambiguous about the obligations of all parties to a conflict with regard to the protection of civilians,” said Her Excellency the Ambassador.

She reiterated the UAE’s condemnation of the armed attacks perpetrated by the “March 23” movement and other armed movements, expressing shock at the attack on a school in Uganda that left 41 dead.

She said, “The armed groups, including the March 23 Movement, must lay down their arms and cease hostilities permanently and unconditionally. Efforts must be redoubled to ensure their withdrawal.”

In the statement, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh condemned all forms of hate speech that fuel hostility, discrimination and division of societies, noting that the UN Security Council recognized in Resolution 2686 that hate speech and related forms of intolerance can contribute to fueling conflict and require an approach that includes the entire society and the government to combat it.

She referred to the crucial role of the country’s mission to the United Nations and other international partners to support these efforts and ensure their acceptance locally.

“The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) should regularly consult with the civilian population and civil society on their protection needs, and incorporate this into its protection activities, and we also encourage them to empower local actors to denounce rhetoric,” she said. Hate and stigmatize societies.

It also called for the need to include a strategy for the protection of civilians in the next plan regarding the downsizing of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), with a special focus on protecting internal displacement sites.

“These IDP camps are often the only safe haven for civilians in vulnerable situations, and they must be protected with the full force of the international community,” she said.

And she added, “We cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, especially the people of the east of the country.”

She added: “The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is facing three crises: a massive increase in sexual violence, food insecurity, and health and climate risks. Each exacerbates an already dire humanitarian context and has even prompted an expansion of humanitarian action across the UN system.

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh stressed that food insecurity is increasing rapidly, noting that about 65% of the population in some areas suffer from hunger, calling for the necessity

Significantly increase humanitarian support.

“The work being done by Congolese and international humanitarians on behalf of the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo is essential and must also be supported,” she said.

She added, “Despite the current security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, peace is not only possible, but can be achieved, and dialogue and diplomacy are the basis for a secure, stable and prosperous Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

Concluding the statement, Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh affirmed the UAE’s support for all initiatives that seek to end the conflict in the East, including the Nairobi process, the Luanda process and other regional initiatives.