Abu Dhabi (Etihad, WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the ministerial meeting of the international coalition against ISIS, which was held in Riyadh under the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America.

During his statements, His Excellency stressed the pivotal role of the Coalition in preventing the re-emergence of ISIS, supporting vulnerable societies in confronting extremist ideologies, and the importance of continuing multilateral efforts to preserve the Coalition’s achievements in Syria and Iraq.

His Excellency referred to the UAE’s commitment to support the efforts of the coalition in combating the expansion of this terrorist group in Africa, stressing the importance of dialogue at the regional and international levels to effectively address terrorist activities, support the rights of women and children, and strengthen the voices of societies that are less represented.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan also touched on the importance of promoting tolerance, building and preserving peace, confronting intolerance, hate speech and discrimination, and combating extremism in all its forms.

He affirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at defeating all forms of terrorism and extremism.

His Excellency concluded by stressing that the UAE firmly believes, as part of its strategic vision, that cooperation and joint action are the main way to combat terrorism and extremism and to achieve stability, peace and prosperity.

In addition, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the ministerial meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries with the United States of America, in the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and His Excellency Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council. To the Arab Gulf states, and His Excellency Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States, to emphasize the strategic importance of the historical relations between the two sides.

Their Excellencies the Ministers stressed the importance of the growing ambitious strategic partnerships between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United States and their impact on promoting peace, security, stability, cooperation and economic prosperity in the Middle East region.

They stressed the need to combat terrorism and extremism in the world, praising the results of the ministerial meeting of the international coalition against ISIS, which was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 8, 2023.

For his part, His Excellency Blinken affirmed the United States’ permanent commitment to its role in achieving security in the region, and its awareness of the region’s vital role in sponsoring the global economy and international trade.