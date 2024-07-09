New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates stressed the need for emergency and relief assistance, and long-term recovery assistance for countries on the front lines of climate-related disasters. This came during a speech by the UAE delegation to the Security Council, delivered by Advisor Mohammed Al Bastaki, at a meeting held by the Council the day before yesterday, in the “Arria” formula, and entitled “Intensifying Preventive Action: From Environmental Challenges to Opportunities for Peace.”

The UAE noted the importance of climate action that responds to women’s perspectives, called for the continued integration of peace and climate security considerations into the work of the Security Council, including water scarcity, and stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to build resilience and support sustainable development in fragile and conflict-affected areas.

Al Bastaki pointed out during the UAE delegation’s speech to the Security Council that countries on the front lines of climate-related disasters face enormous challenges in managing their effects, and many of these countries often have limited resources and infrastructure, which does not enable them to respond effectively to the increasing number of extreme weather events.

The UAE stressed that the increasing pressure from climate-related disasters on fragile and conflict-affected countries also constitutes a significant burden on global humanitarian budgets, and the need for emergency aid, disaster relief, and long-term recovery assistance is on the rise, leading to the depletion of financial resources.

The UAE indicated in its statement to the Security Council that the economic losses of these disasters exacerbate the already unstable financial conditions of these countries, undermining global efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

The UAE explained that in the context of climate security, water-related conflicts have become an increasingly important issue, as accelerating climate change exacerbates water scarcity and variability, intensifying competition for this vital resource. According to the statement, the effects are most severe in regions already vulnerable due to political, economic and social pressures. The statement warned that water scarcity leads to significant tensions between communities, regions and even countries, and ultimately affects food security, energy production and overall economic stability, creating broader challenges to climate security.

The UAE stressed in its statement that by chairing the COP28 conference and the decision adopted under the “UAE Consensus,” it has taken major steps to bring climate and security closer together through its work agenda, primarily by highlighting the special financial needs of fragile and conflict-affected countries.

The UAE considered that the widespread support for the “Climate, Relief and Peace Recovery Declaration” by more than 91 countries and 43 organizations indicates a growing recognition that the relationship between climate, peace, security and humanitarian issues is imperative to draw attention to, hoping that this work will be moved forward during the “COP29” conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The UAE noted in its statement that there is an urgent need to finance climate action that ensures women’s equal and meaningful participation at all levels, including decision-making. Within this framework, the UAE’s strategic partnership with UN Women includes establishing and activating a flexible and rapid financing mechanism through the Women’s Climate Fund, to support women’s civil society and grassroots organizations in building their capacities, as well as promoting gender-responsive policies and investments around climate resilience.

The UAE stressed that the Security Council plays a pivotal role in addressing the relationship between climate, peace and security, and should continuously integrate climate security considerations into peacebuilding and peacekeeping efforts.

Finally, the international community must prioritize efforts to build resilience and support sustainable development in fragile and conflict-affected areas, and ensure that financial resources are used effectively to meet immediate needs and longer-term challenges posed by climate change.

In the statement, the UAE affirmed its commitment to supporting global climate action, and recognizes the vital importance of sustainable management of natural resources to ensure a prosperous and secure future for all.