Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The United Arab Emirates affirmed its support for Somalia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, its support for the Federal Government of Somalia in exercising its full sovereignty over its territory, and its work with the Arab consensus to support Somalia.

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation participating in the meeting of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level in its extraordinary session, which was held yesterday, at the request of the Federal Republic of Somalia, via video communication technology, to discuss developments in relations between Somalia and Ethiopia. And the repercussions of signing the memorandum of understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

At the meeting, His Excellency affirmed support for Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, support for the Federal Government of Somalia in exercising full sovereignty over its territory, and work with the Arab consensus to support Somalia in everything it deems necessary in this regard.

His Excellency expressed the importance of unifying efforts to support the stability and security of the Horn of Africa, reducing escalation and resorting to dialogue and diplomacy, and the importance of exploring ways to coordinate with IGAD and the African Union in order to ensure the stability of the Horn of Africa region.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a resolution was adopted to support Somalia.

His Excellency also chaired the meeting of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level in an extraordinary session “via video communication technology, which followed the first meeting.” It was held at the request of the Republic of Iraq to discuss developments that occurred on the Iraqi scene with Iranian forces bombing a number of areas in the city of Erbil in the north. Iraq, resulting in the death of a number of people. The meeting issued a resolution strongly condemning the attack on the Kurdistan region, and considered this attack a grave violation of good neighborliness and international laws, conventions and norms. It affirmed the unity and sovereignty of Iraqi territory against any external aggression.