New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE affirmed its support for Iraq in the measures it is taking to preserve its gains in the field of combating terrorism and eliminating it completely, stressing its condemnation of any interference in Iraq’s internal affairs, and any actions that would destabilize its security and stability, whatever the pretext.

In a statement before the UN Security Council on the situation in Iraq, the UAE said: “As we recall the increasing attacks on Iraq in recent months, we stress the need for the international community to express, with one voice, its rejection of such actions that not only violate the sovereignty of this country, but also constitute flagrant violation of international law, and threatens the stability of the region.

And she added in the statement made by Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations: “With Iraq forming a new government last October after a long wait, we see the importance of building on this welcome step, and upholding the spirit of solidarity and national interest to overcome challenges, To serve security and stability in Iraq ».

And she continued, “The coming period requires moving forward in serious work to carry out the necessary reforms in various sectors, especially in terms of strengthening the rule of law, strengthening state institutions, and advancing development and economic progress.”

In this context, Abu Shihab said: “We welcome the appointment of three women in the new government, and the efforts made recently to empower Iraqi women economically, and we stress the importance of continuing to promote the meaningful, full and equal participation of women in various fields, especially in the public and private sectors, given their essential role in building Prosperous, stable and sustainable societies.

He praised the activities of the United Nations to support Iraqi women, including its efforts to raise awareness of the importance of the psychological and social needs of survivors of ISIS crimes.

With Iraq recently commemorating the fifth anniversary of the declaration of victory over ISIS, Abu Shihab stated that we must not lose sight of the threats that this terrorist organization still poses to the security and stability of Iraq and the region, as the terrorist organization continues its activities in many areas in Iraq, including This was during the past period, which witnessed terrorist attacks, most notably the attack that took place near Kirkuk and the village of Al-Bubali on the eighteenth of last December, in which eight civilians and nine police officers were killed.

Abu Shihab explained that the region has recently witnessed two different events that have special significance in the matter of promoting positive engagement between Iraq and its surroundings. The first is the convening of the second session of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership last December, jointly organized by Iraq, Jordan and France, as this conference highlighted the desire of the countries of the region to deepen their ties. Cooperate with Iraq and support its stability.

He continued, “The second event is Iraq’s hosting of the Arab Gulf Cup, and the warm reception of the Iraqi people to their Arab brothers during this event.

With regard to the issue of missing Kuwaitis, third-country nationals, and lost Kuwaiti property, which includes the National Archives, Abu Shehab expressed the UAE’s hope for progress in this file during the coming period, praising the efforts of Kuwait and Iraq in this regard.

Abu Shihab praised the efforts of the United Nations Mission in Iraq within the scope of its mandate to help Baghdad overcome the current difficulties, including the government’s efforts to address emerging challenges such as climate change, which is now affecting the lives of Iraqis in many aspects, adding: “We look forward to the completion of Iraq is its path towards peace and stability, and for its people to enjoy the security and prosperity they aspire to.