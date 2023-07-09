New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates affirmed that addressing the root causes of the dangerous developments in the occupied Palestinian territories is the only way to prevent violence, calling on the UN Security Council to support regional and international efforts to reduce tensions and push them forward to promote dialogue.

The permanent mission of the country said in a tweet that it posted on its official Twitter account: “At the request of the UAE, and with the support of Brazil and France, the Security Council held today (Friday) closed consultations to discuss the serious developments in the occupied Palestinian territory, including the recent events in Jenin and Nablus.

She added, “Tackling the root causes of the issue is the only way to prevent future violence. The Council must support regional and international efforts to reduce tensions, and push them forward to enhance dialogue.

Several days ago, the UAE strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on the city of Jenin and its camp through air strikes and shootings, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the Israeli authorities to reduce escalation and not take steps to exacerbate tension and violence in the Palestinian territories, stressing the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts to stop the escalation of tension and push for the revival of the peace process in the Middle East, as well as putting an end to illegal practices that threaten Achieving a two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In another context, an international diplomatic delegation visited the Jenin camp yesterday to see the effects of the recent Israeli military operation.

The delegation included ambassadors and diplomats from 30 countries, where they heard from local organizations, residents and representatives of the local community the details of what happened.

“The participation of 30 diplomats in the visit reflects the international community’s interest in what happened,” the representative of the European Union in Palestine, Sven Kun von Burgsdorff, told reporters.

He called for “enabling the Palestinian Authority to carry out its responsibilities in accordance with the 1993 Oslo Accords between the PLO and Israel.”

In addition, the United Nations urged Member States to increase their funding for more than two million Palestinians, as it assesses urgent needs after the Israeli operation in Jenin and its camp.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the United Nations, pointed out that the organization will give priority to repairing the water and sanitation network, in addition to providing emergency food and cash assistance and psychological and social support, especially for children.

The UN spokesman added, “Mitigating the risk of unexploded ordnance will also be extremely important.”

He added, “To support these efforts, we urge member states to increase their funding for the humanitarian response.”