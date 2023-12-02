New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates renewed its call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Sudan, calling on all parties to adhere to what was agreed upon in the Jeddah negotiations, including facilitating the arrival of humanitarian aid and protecting civilians, stressing its support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the crisis.

The UAE said in a statement before the UN Security Council delivered by Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, following the Council’s vote in favor of ending its political mission in Sudan: “Allow me to emphasize the clear fact that the United Nations will not abandon Sudan, as the Council will continue to follow the process Gradual withdrawal of the mission and transfer of its tasks until its end.

She added: “We are confident that the results and recommendations of the independent strategic review will help the Council understand the needs and capabilities necessary to support the Sudanese people under these exceptional circumstances.”

She added: “We are fully aware of the complications associated with the withdrawal of UN missions, including the logistical challenges that must be overcome, and we hope that the mission’s withdrawal process will take into account the lessons learned from previous experiences, as well as the responsibility of the Sudanese authorities to ensure the safety of UN staff, and the smooth transfer of tasks and expertise.” To the United Nations country team.

Her Excellency the Ambassador stressed that the effectiveness of UN efforts requires close cooperation with the host country, noting that Sudan’s letter dated November 16 expressed this commitment.

She renewed the call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Sudan and the commitment of the parties to what was agreed upon in Jeddah in May 2023, including facilitating the arrival of humanitarian aid and protecting civilians, stressing the state’s support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the crisis, noting that there is no military solution. It will provide the Sudanese people with security or stability.

She said: “At this moment when Sudan is facing great challenges at the security, political and humanitarian levels, our goal remains clear, which is to achieve peace, stability and prosperity for the Sudanese people.”

Yesterday evening, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to end the United Nations Integrated Mission to Support the Transitional Phase in Sudan (UNITAMS), as of today, Sunday.

Resolution No. 2715 received an overwhelming majority of the votes of Council members, with 14 members supporting it, while Russia abstained from voting.

The decision called on the UNITAMS mission to begin immediately on the fourth of this month to stop its operations and transfer its tasks and programs to United Nations agencies, with the aim of ending this process by February 29, 2024.

The Council decided that the liquidation of the mission would begin from the first of next March and also called on it to establish financial measures with the United Nations team to enable the United Nations organization to supervise the remaining activities initiated by the mission. United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed that the organization had received a letter from the Sudanese government “announcing the government’s decision to terminate the United Nations Integrated Mission to Support the Transitional Phase in Sudan (UNITAMS) immediately.”

Dujarric said, “The Sudanese government also announced its commitment to engage constructively with the Security Council and the United Nations Secretariat on a new agreed-upon formula.”