Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, met yesterday with the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and discussed with him the latest developments and developments related to the Yemeni file.

The meeting reviewed the international efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to end the Yemeni crisis and its worsening humanitarian repercussions.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash affirmed the UAE’s support for all efforts exerted to create appropriate conditions for ending the war, appreciating His Excellency the pivotal role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its continuous efforts in this regard.

For his part, the envoy praised the efforts of the UAE and its continuous support for international and regional initiatives to find a peaceful solution to the Yemeni crisis, in a way that achieves the interests and prosperity of the Yemeni people.

As part of his moves aimed at bringing peace to Yemen, the UN envoy held, during the past few days, multiple discussions in the region on ways to reach a peaceful solution to the Yemeni crisis.

Grundberg also stressed that conditions are now more favorable than ever before to launch negotiations and reach a solution and peace in the country, after years of war.

It also revived international efforts to push for peace talks between all Yemeni parties, which resulted, during the last period, in the release of hundreds of detainees and prisoners from both sides, the legitimate government and the “Houthi” group.