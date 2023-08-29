New York (Union)

The UAE affirmed its support for regional and international efforts aimed at helping Mali achieve peace and stability, noting that protecting civilians from violence and terrorism will remain a priority for all parties, and that commitment to dialogue is essential for the implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement, which remains essential to achieving the desired stability.

The UAE said in a statement delivered before the UN Security Council, Amira Al-Hafeti, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, yesterday, that the coming period will be decisive in terms of fully and effectively implementing the withdrawal plan of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) to avoid any Negative effects that may impede the path of peace or harm the security and stability of the region, and to pave the way for determining the nature of the role that the United Nations can play in the future for meaningful financial support after the withdrawal of the mission.

The statement stressed that ensuring the withdrawal of MINUSMA in an orderly and safe manner depends in essence on the continuous cooperation and coordination between the financial authorities, the United Nations and all other concerned parties.

The statement stressed the importance of continuing the ongoing consultations between all parties to ensure the smooth delivery of tasks and the removal of any obstacles that may hinder the implementation process, in a way that contributes to protecting the gains made by the Malians, along with the MINUSMA mission and other international partners.

With the start of the implementation of the process of withdrawal and the gradual closure of the MINUSMA camps and the transfer of its functions to the Malian government, the statement highlighted the importance of ensuring the safe delivery of these camps and equipment of the mission and in accordance with the procedures of the United Nations and its mutual obligations with Mali.

He stressed the need to address the concerns arising from the withdrawal, in order to avoid any security incidents such as those that preceded the withdrawal of the mission from Camp Bir.

He stressed the need to follow up and strengthen proactive risk planning to preserve the safety of peacekeepers and civilians.

In the context, the statement stressed the importance of not ignoring the seriousness of misleading and erroneous information, which should be addressed by strengthening the mission’s strategic communications with the concerned authorities, and continuing its communication with the local population.

He said, “The protection and safety of civilians is one of the issues on which we must continue to focus, as the mission’s withdrawal comes at a time when civilians in Mali, and the entire Sahel region, are suffering from threats of violence from terrorist groups and other security challenges.” Therefore, their protection must remain one of the main priorities for all concerned parties, as we are confident here that the financial authorities will do their best in this regard.

In the context of the MINUSMA withdrawal coinciding with the exacerbation of humanitarian needs, which have increased by 17% since last year, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the statement considered it “encouraging that the United Nations team remain in Mali and continue its support for local communities.”

He said, “The UAE supports the efforts of the United Nations humanitarian and development task force to restructure its presence in Mali.”

The statement also stressed that re-commitment to dialogue is essential for the implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement, which remains essential for achieving the desired stability in Mali.

He urged all parties to confirm their commitment to resuming a meaningful dialogue, as it is the most effective way to resolve differences and calm tensions, as it provides an opportunity to build confidence, and contributes to the revival of the follow-up committee and other mechanisms responsible for ensuring the full implementation of the agreement.

The statement said: “The UAE continues to call for the importance of making progress in the political transition process, including the upcoming electoral processes agreed upon with ECOWAS, and we look forward to the role that the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel will play in supporting the political process in Mali.”

At the end of the statement, the UAE affirmed its support for other regional and international efforts aimed at helping Mali achieve peace and stability.