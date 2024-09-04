The UAE’s support has contributed to accelerating the vaccination of more than 187,000 children in Gaza since the launch of the polio vaccination campaign, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), in response to the emergency situation represented by the announcement of the registration of the first case of polio type 2 in a quarter of a century in the Strip.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, had directed the provision of $5 million to support the emergency vaccination campaign against polio in Gaza after the first case of the virus was recorded in the Strip.

This comes as part of the continuous efforts made by the UAE to provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people in light of the critical conditions they are experiencing.

The campaign is racing against time to achieve its ultimate goal of vaccinating 640,000 children, especially with the widespread forced displacement, severe overcrowding, and massive damage to the health system and water and sanitation infrastructure in many areas of the Strip.

With the participation of 2,100 medical personnel and mobile health teams, approximately 1.26 million doses of polio vaccine that arrived in Gaza are expected to be distributed in three-day phases within limited humanitarian truces for each area, with an additional 400,000 doses of vaccine expected to arrive in the Strip within days.

The UAE’s support for the international vaccination campaign is a continuation of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts under the directives of His Highness the President of the State to support the people of Gaza, especially at the health and medical level, whether through the initiative to treat 1,000 wounded children from Gaza and 1,000 cancer patients coming from the Strip with their companions to the Emirates Humanitarian City, or the UAE field hospital, or the UAE floating hospital in Arish, or the vital medical supplies within the various aid that the UAE has sent to Gaza to date, which amounted to 40,000 tons.

It is also a continuation of the support of the United Arab Emirates, within the framework of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, to provide the people of the Gaza Strip with a total of 130 million gallons of clean water to date, through six water desalination stations in the Egyptian city of Rafah, with a total capacity of 1.6 million gallons per day.