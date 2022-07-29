The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that took place in separate areas of the Federal Republic of Somalia, which led to the death and injury of dozens of people, including officials.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability and inconsistent with humanitarian values and principles.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia and to the families and families of the victims of these heinous crimes, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.
#UAE #strongly #condemns #terrorist #attacks #Somalia
Leave a Reply