The UAE strongly condemned the stabbing attack that took place during a festival in Solingen, western Germany, which led to the death and injury of a number of innocent people..

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and are inconsistent with international law..

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the German government and its friendly people, and to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured..