The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned and denounced the statements of an Israeli minister regarding the establishment of a Jewish synagogue in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing the need for Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and not to tamper with it.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the UAE’s firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque and stop serious and provocative violations therein, stressing the importance of respecting the role of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for the holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the existing historical status quo, and not to infringe on the authority of the Jerusalem Endowments Administration and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs.

The Ministry also expressed the UAE’s full solidarity and support for brotherly Jordan and all measures it takes to preserve the holy sites.