Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

A delegation from the Federal National Council’s parliamentary division, headed by His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, participated in the second day of the 10th Parliamentary Forum of the BRICS member states, which was held in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The delegation of the UAE Parliamentary Division includes: Sarah Mohammed Falaknaz, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, and Ahmed Mir Hashem Khouri, members of the Federal National Council, and Afra Rashid Al Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

In an intervention by the UAE Parliamentary Division, during the discussion of the topic “The role of parliaments in confronting the disintegration of the multilateral trading system and overcoming threats related to the results of global crises,” Marwan Al Muhairi stressed the importance of the role of parliaments in confronting challenges and promoting a cooperative global environment, based on the responsibility of parliaments in enacting laws and formulating policies that contribute to mitigating the negative effects of the fragmentation of the multilateral trading system.

He stressed the importance of legislative capabilities in formulating comprehensive responses to various crises, whether economic, health or geopolitical, which enhances the global trading system and ensures that it keeps pace with human growth and the requirements of sustainable economic development, by coordinating laws and regulations to create a stable trading environment that brings together all parties.