Most Gulf countries peg their currencies to the dollar, and Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar usually track any change in monetary policy in the United States.

Dubai’s main index rose 0.9 percent, supported by a 1.8 percent jump in Emirates NBD and a 0.2 percent rise in Dubai Islamic Bank.

Shares of Dubai Taxi, a transportation solutions provider, jumped 2.3 percent after the company announced that it won about 300 new plates in a recent auction by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, to expand its fleet.

The Abu Dhabi index rose 0.5 percent, driven by gains in key sectors. In particular, the country’s largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, rose 1.8 percent. E& (Etisalat and more) gained 1.5 percent.