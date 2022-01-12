Yousef Al Bustanji (Abu Dhabi) The UAE stock markets returned to the “green” zone during today’s trading session. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange index closed up 0.094% at the level of 8340.54 points, after executing 6,921 trading deals worth 1.552 billion dirhams.

In the capital market, Abu Dhabi, the rise came with the support of Etisalat share, which rose 1.83% to close at 30 dirhams, as well as from the share of First Abu Dhabi Bank, which closed at 19 dirhams, up by 0.21%, and also supported by the rise in the share of Aldar Properties, which rose 0.72% to close at the level of 4.18 dirhams.

On the Dubai Financial Market, the general index of the market closed up by 0.01% at the level of 3208.14 points, after executing 3,920 deals worth 252 million dirhams.

The general index of the market was supported by the share of Emaar Properties, which rose by 0.20% to the level of 4.98 dirhams, as well as the share of the Dubai Financial Market Company, which rose by 0.38% at the closing price of 2.64 dirhams, and the Amlak share continued to record more gains to close, up 3.87% to 1.02 dirhams. .

The markets also received support from foreign investments, which amounted to 174 million dirhams, net purchase of non-Arab and Gulf foreign investors, while net foreign investments in general amounted to about 29 million dirhams in the Dubai Financial Market during today’s session.