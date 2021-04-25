Abu Dhabi (WAM) has maintained UAE financial markets On its cohesion on the first day of the week’s trading, amid the continued flow of liquidity that remained at high levels, the value of the deals concluded during today’s session exceeded 1.16 billion dirhams. The daily monitoring of the transactions showed that the general indicators of the markets are still at levels that qualify them to breach new resistance points during the next few days.

The general index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Market rose by 0.25%, closing at 6117 points, while the general index of the Dubai Financial Market closed at 2627 points, an increase of 0.05% compared to last Thursday’s session. The list of winners in the Dubai Financial Market included Damac’s shares of 1.21 dirhams, while Deyaar Development rose to the level of 27 fils, while the market’s share settled at 1.09 dirhams.

On the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, the share of First Abu Dhabi Bank rose to 14.50 dirhams, and the value of the deals concluded on the share reached 272 million dirhams. The share of ADNOC Distribution rose to 4.58 dirhams, while the share of the International Holding Company closed at 91 dirhams, and the share of Aldar Properties at 3.62 dirhams. It should be noted that the largest part of the trading liquidity in the markets was concentrated in the capital market, with transactions amounting to 1.087 billion dirhams.