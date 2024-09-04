The UAE expressed its full solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt in the face of Israeli allegations and claims regarding the Philadelphi crossing, and strongly condemned and denounced the offensive Israeli statements in this regard, which threaten stability and exacerbate the situation in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised, in a statement, the tireless efforts of the Arab Republic of Egypt, alongside the sisterly State of Qatar and the friendly United States, to cease fire and release the hostages, expressing its hope that it would result in a calm that would lead to ending the war, thus sparing the brotherly Palestinian people further suffering, and contributing to consolidating the pillars of stability and achieving sustainable security in the region.

The Ministry called on the Israeli authorities to stop the escalation and not take steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region, stressing the UAE’s rejection of all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions and threaten further escalation.

The Ministry stressed the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts made to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as putting an end to the illegal practices that threaten the achievement of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.