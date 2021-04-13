Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – The Gulsano Awards for Local Health Leadership was held yesterday evening, during which the names of the three winners were announced, namely: Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, National Health Insurance Company – Daman, and National Ambulance Corporation, in appreciation of their efforts to support health programs in the UAE Special Olympics And their continuous cooperation in order to provide a safe sports environment and the highest level of health care for people of determination with intellectual disabilities within the UAE Special Olympics community, and this award is considered the highest in the health sector awards for people of determination and the Special Olympics around the world.

The honor came in the presence of Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chair of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Special Olympics, Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of the UAE Special Olympics, and a number of representatives of the entities supporting the UAE Special Olympics community.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei said: “Today we celebrate our partners who left an imprint in the process of the UAE Special Olympics with their great efforts and contributions in order to ensure a healthy and safe environment for our athletes of determination with intellectual disabilities. The Emirati special is the product of collective work with all sincere partners, who share the path towards a sustainable healthy future for our children of determination with intellectual disabilities within an inclusive and inclusive society for all.

Her Excellency added: “I am pleased to announce today that the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, representing the United Arab Emirates, will be among the candidates to win the Gulsano Award for International Leadership, which we consider to be a pride for all of us, wishing this pioneering national institution every success and success.”

The Gulsano Award for Local Health Leadership, which is the highest honorary award presented by the UAE Special Olympics, is given to champions, whether they are individuals, leaders or organizations supporting the program of healthy communities within the health programs of the institution, because of their influential and effective role in order to ensure equality in health care, physical fitness and safety for owners People of determination with an intellectual disability.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center is one of the most important supporting partners of the UAE Special Olympics Foundation, as it undertook the task of conducting comprehensive medical examinations for all participants in the UAE Special Olympics World Games – Abu Dhabi 2019. It also provided health support in many sporting and community events.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, expressed his happiness at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center winning the Gulsano Award for Local Health Leadership, saying: “We are pleased with this honor that was awarded to the center, which devoted efforts during the Olympiad together with the medical regulatory committee to ensure the implementation of preventive measures. To limit the spread of the (Covid-19) virus, and to ensure the availability of the highest level of health care for people of determination with intellectual disabilities within the UAE Special Olympics community.

The National Health Insurance Company – Daman won the Gulsano Award for Local Health Leadership, in recognition of the pioneering role it played in providing various types of support to the UAE Special Olympics community, as it ensured the provision of health insurance policies to cover athletes participating in the World Games – Abu Dhabi 2019, as well as launching and supporting them. For a number of awareness-raising initiatives about sports and sports for people of determination with intellectual disabilities.

Hamad Abdullah Al-Mahyas, CEO of the National Health Insurance Company – Daman, expressed his pride in Daman winning the Gulsano Award for Local Health Leadership, saying: “We are honored to (Daman) win this award, which highlights the company’s contributions to the success of the 2019 Global Round. Raise the level of public awareness of sports for people of determination with intellectual disabilities, in line with our efforts to support the UAE’s position in various sports and health fields.

In the same context, the National Ambulance Corporation is one of the most important institutions that the UAE Special Olympics cooperates with in order to launch several joint initiatives to raise trainers’ awareness of the principles of first aid, and how to deal with emergency situations that players of determination with intellectual disabilities may encounter during training In addition to organizing several awareness and education workshops to ensure the highest levels of health safety for the UAE Special Olympics community.

For his part, Ahmed Saleh Al-Hajri, CEO of National Ambulance, expressed his happiness at winning the local Gulsano Award for Health Leadership, which represents a recognition of the National Ambulance’s permanent commitment to support and promote the health and safety of people of determination, and reflects the efforts made within the framework of social responsibility programs to promote the building of healthy communities.

Al-Hajri also valued the strategic partnership with the UAE Special Olympics and the vital cooperation between the two parties aimed at providing a safe environment for athletes of determination with intellectual disabilities and supporting them to achieve their ambitions and goals and their sustainable integration into society, by establishing a culture of ambulance and concepts of prevention and safety and providing training programs and workshops Accredited internationally to qualify the technical, sports and educational cadres for the UAE Special Olympics to provide first aid and deal with emergency cases.