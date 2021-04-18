Since the beginning of human history on earth, he has been searching for everything that leads to that feeling of safety, and gathering in groups has been the first means of feeling safe. The human journey began with the building of societies, and each group had its own laws and similar values, and thus its culture, which differs from other groups. With the development and social complexity of humankind, the differences between different cultures have increased, but in the end we live within one spatial and temporal boundaries, and the movement of individuals between societies and states has not and will not stop. Relationships of influence and influence arose, and therefore it was necessary to understand the nature of the relationship that binds those cultures. Problems related to cultural diversity began to appear within a single society and the relationship that binds all these cultures to each other. Some problems began to exacerbate and concepts such as minority rights, persecution, coexistence, cultural diversity, and other concepts associated with pluralism and cultural diversity appear within a single society. Also, there were mechanisms for treating these disparities and creating a balanced relationship between them, such as multiculturalism and cultural integration.

Multiculturalism means the existence of a group or groups that have their own culture and practices that differ from other cultures that intersect with them and also the culture of the larger society in which they live, but they practice their culture with all their rituals of life, and maintain their cultural identity in isolation with respect for all the laws of the state in which they live. The question: Is it possible to achieve this theoretical idealism in the coexistence of cultures under the mechanisms of multiculturalism that allow each small group to practice its entire culture within its borders without crises arising from the intertwining borders with other cultures?

Cultural integration is an escalation concept in multicultural societies as an alternative to the mechanism of multiculturalism, and integration means the integration of members of cultural minorities into the larger culture in the state or society, and through cultural interaction based on many mechanisms such as learning the mother tongue of the state and adhering to the educational, legal and societal systems existing in it, while preserving On a level of communication with the indigenous culture, and this mechanism in the long run will bring about a cultural cross-fertilization that integrates cultures in society, but this integration will lead to cultural fusion within one culture, and this fusion invites many cultural minorities to fear and adhere to cultural identity, isolation and refuse to integrate.

The question here is: Does this take us back to the mechanism of multiculturalism again?

In the Emirates, we had a special vision based on the nature of the Emirati society and the specificity of the cultural presence of other cultures, as the number of residents of other nationalities in the United Arab Emirates outnumbered the number of citizens, belonging to more than 200 nationalities. Here we find that this realistic situation represents a threat to the Emirati identity if we follow the concept of multiculturalism or the concept of integration absolutely. Therefore, there must be a way to ensure coexistence with all these disparate cultures without prejudice to our identity and our Emirati culture, so coexistence was an important logical alternative to preserving our identity and culture, and coexistence here means that the wills of the components of society coincide with achieving peace and safety within society, and respecting the force of law that Everyone is subject to it without discrimination. Here, the role of a culture of tolerance and respect for others emerges, which is based on respect for the difference between different cultures and the freedom of the other to practice his cultural customs without the transgressive intersection of the borders of other cultures.

Is this sufficient to maintain a coherent Emirati identity and achieve the state’s social security?

This question will continue to exist, looking for more awareness to realize more answers in order to protect our identity and our Emirati culture and preserve the social security of the UAE.