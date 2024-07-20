The second session of the Political Consultations Committee between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia was launched, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides, in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana..

The meeting was chaired on the UAE side by Abdulrahman Ali Al Neyadi, Director of European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Slovenian side was chaired by Norcic Stamkar, Political Director at the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs..

During the session, the two sides stressed the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries, and stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels..

For his part, Al Neyadi praised the progress witnessed in relations between the two countries, and stressed that these consultations reflect the two countries’ keenness to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.