Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that the number of “Covid-19” vaccine doses it has provided since the launch of the national campaign to introduce the vaccine in the UAE has exceeded four million doses, totaling four million eight thousand and 160 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution rises to 40.53 doses. Per 100 people.

This comes as a result of the health sector’s efforts and the awareness of the UAE community about the importance of the vaccine, and that it is the best way to contain the “Covid-19” pandemic, and to move forward towards recovery.

The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, said that reaching this number is an achievement that will add to the record of the United Arab Emirates in the framework of its continuous efforts to provide the vaccine to all members of society.

He explained that the achievement comes as a result of the relentless efforts of the medical teams that work in a one-team spirit, with the guidance and continuous support of the leadership, which confirms that the health of the community is a sustainable priority in the national plans and programs to reach the stage of recovery.

Al-Owais indicated that the rapid development in the number of “Covid-19” vaccine doses confirms the success of the comprehensive national campaign, which was launched by the health authorities, by providing the vaccine in most government and private health facilities and councils in the various emirates of the country, to ensure that procedures for receiving the vaccine are facilitated for the largest possible segment. From the community of citizens and residents, especially the elderly, people with chronic diseases, and the heroes of the first line of defense.

The campaign is part of an integrated plan aimed at providing the vaccine to all residents of the country with the aim of reaching the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, in order to help reduce the number of infections and control the “Covid-19” virus.

Al-Owais pointed out that “the increasing demand from community members witnessed by the current centers to obtain the vaccine confirms community confidence in the efficiency and worthiness of the measures taken by the UAE government and strengthens confidence in the health system, in addition to strengthening community confidence in the state’s ability to protect its health, enhance the spirit of optimism and increase the level of confidence. The recovery phase is nearing », stressing the importance of community awareness and commitment to preventive health behaviors to preserve the gains and immunize the community from any mutated strains of“ Covid-19 ”.

The Ministry announced the provision of 158,786 doses of the vaccine yesterday, and announced that it had conducted 148,574 new examinations during the past 24 hours.

The intensification of investigation procedures in the country and the expansion of the scope of examinations contributed to the detection of 3,251 new cases of the virus, bringing the total of registered cases to 320,126 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of 14 people as a result of the repercussions of the injury, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 902 cases.

She expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased, and her wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 3,860 new cases of those infected with the virus, bringing the total number of cures to 297,40 cases.

3860 recovered cases during the past 24 hours.

Abdul Rahman Al Owais:

– “The achievement is the result of the tireless efforts of the medical teams that work in a one-team spirit.”

– “Community health is a priority in national plans and programs to reach the stage of recovery.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

