Operation “Gallant Knight 3” began implementing a project to maintain and operate damaged and destroyed water networks in the northern Gaza Strip.

This initiative comes after the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Gaza Municipality as part of the UAE’s efforts to find urgent humanitarian solutions and funding to re-operate water wells and water tanks in the northern Gaza Strip.

Through Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, the UAE seeks to provide urgent humanitarian response to the residents of the northern Gaza Strip and repair water lines, networks and wells in various areas after a large number of them were damaged. Sixty water wells were destroyed, desalination plants stopped working, main water networks were damaged, and water was polluted, causing a shortage in the quantity of water.

The project aims to deliver water to densely populated areas, reduce pollution and provide a healthy environment. The UAE is funding the project with the aim of repairing water lines and maintaining part of the water supply networks to most areas in the northern Gaza Strip, to facilitate access to the population and alleviate their daily suffering in obtaining water.

The UAE continues its support for municipalities in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”. It previously implemented a project to repair wells and water tanks in Khan Yunis, to ease the burden on Khan Yunis Municipality after the city’s water networks were damaged and the municipality suffered from a state of deficit as a result of the destruction that befell the city.

The UAE has implemented 6 water desalination stations in the Egyptian city of Rafah with a total capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day, which is pumped into the Gaza Strip and benefits more than 600,000 people, with a total of 130 million gallons so far.

It is noteworthy that the UAE provides humanitarian aid and water to displaced families in various areas of the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, and contributes daily to providing water to thousands of displaced people, to alleviate the suffering of the population in light of the catastrophic conditions that the Gaza Strip is suffering from, in an effort to meet all the basic and necessary needs of our Palestinian brothers.