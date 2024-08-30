The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the signing of an agreement with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to provide 7 million US dollars to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and South Sudan.

The agreement allocates US$6 million to UNICEF operations in Sudan and US$1 million to its activities in South Sudan, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to alleviating the severe humanitarian crisis in both countries.

The conflict in Sudan has escalated into a horrific crisis affecting children, with an estimated 13.6 million children in urgent need of assistance. The conflict has forced more than six million people, more than half of them children, to flee their homes, making Sudan the largest displacement crisis for children in the world.

This contribution from the UAE will directly support UNICEF’s efforts to ensure that children and women in Sudan and South Sudan have access to primary healthcare, adequate quality water and education through formal and non-formal channels, including early learning programmes.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said: “The UAE is fully committed to supporting the most vulnerable groups affected by conflict, especially children who bear the brunt of the crisis in Sudan and South Sudan. Through this agreement with UNICEF, we are strengthening our commitment to providing life-saving assistance and ensuring that children have access to the basic services they desperately need. The UAE will continue to stand with the brotherly Sudanese people in times of need, and work with international partners to address urgent humanitarian challenges. This was recently demonstrated by the UAE’s participation in the Sudan talks held in Geneva as an observer, which aims to ensure that aid reaches those in need, especially the most vulnerable groups. In this regard, the UAE welcomes the efforts of humanitarian actors and the assistance provided through the Adré crossing.”

Over the past decade, the UAE has provided more than $3.5 billion in aid to the Sudanese people, underscoring its commitment to helping those in need in times of crisis.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2023, the UAE has provided $230 million in humanitarian aid and dispatched 159 relief aircraft, delivering more than 10,000 tons of food, medical supplies, and relief supplies. In addition, the UAE has built two field hospitals in Chad, providing medical treatment to more than 45,000 people.

Furthermore, the UAE continues to call for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict and an urgent cessation of violence as a key demand. The country stresses that there is no military solution and stresses the importance of the warring parties working to find a peaceful solution to the conflict through dialogue.

To this end, the UAE will maintain its engagement with all relevant stakeholders and support any process aimed at putting Sudan on a political path to a lasting settlement and achieving national consensus to form a civilian-led and participatory government.