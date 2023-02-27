Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Our national show jumping team qualified for the Olympic Games “Paris 2024” after winning second place in the Doha International Equestrian Championship, which is the qualifying round for the Olympics that was held at a height of 160 cm with financial prizes of 73 thousand euros, which was held in Al Shaqab, and the Saudi national team qualified after winning first place. And the Egyptian team came in third place, and our team was represented by Al-Fursan Muhammad Ghanem Al-Hajri, Abdullah Muhammad Al-Marri, Abdullah Hamid Al-Muhairi and Omar Abdulaziz Al-Muhairi.

Sultan Al Yahyai, ​​a member of the Equestrian and Racing Federation and Director of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, expressed his happiness with the achievement and said: “Qualifying for the Olympics is a great responsibility, and we must do our best for an honorable appearance in Paris, and we dedicate this achievement to the wise leadership.”

The UAE and Saudi riders, who won the Olympic qualification tickets, praised the good hosting and organization of Al Shaqab, during the press conference after the coronation.

The Emirati riders expressed their happiness and pride in their performance, stressing that the competition was distinguished with the brothers in Saudi Arabia, and they also confirmed their satisfaction with the level of the horses, and their goal was to qualify for the Olympics for a long time, and they also have enough time to prepare for the Olympics through many competitions in the Emirates Which are distinguished competitions that develop their performance, and the Emirates Knights pointed out the difficulty of the competitions and the challenge they faced with the best knights who possess the best levels of horses and great experience.

Saudi Sami Al-Dahami, head of the seventh region of the International Equestrian Federation, which includes the Arab countries in the continents of Asia and Africa, congratulated the qualified teams, and wished success to the rest of the teams in the upcoming competitions, especially since there is an opportunity for one of the region’s teams to compete to snatch one of the qualification cards to Paris 2024 through the tournament. It will be held in Barcelona at the end of next September and will continue until next October.

He explained that the qualification system in the region is for the teams that ranked first and second through this tournament, and there is another opportunity for singles that will be by collecting points through their participation in a number of qualifying rounds for the next Olympic Games.