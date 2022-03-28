Yousef Al Bustanji (Abu Dhabi)

UAE stocks flew again, reaching unprecedented historical levels during today’s trading session, amid the availability of high liquidity, amounting to 2.243 billion dirhams.

The rise was led by the “real estate” and “banks” sectors in the two markets, as the share prices of major companies jumped to new levels.

The market value of the companies listed in the country’s capital markets increased by nearly 13 billion dirhams, to reach 2.282 trillion dirhams.

Foreign investments, which recorded a total of about 137 million dirhams, net purchase, as well as institutional investment, which recorded 158.5 million dirhams, net purchases as well, in support of the rise in the general indicators of the two markets, as well as the rise in prices and their cohesion at new historical levels.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange witnessed trading worth 1.696 billion dirhams distributed over 287 million shares were traded through 9099 transactions executed during the session.

The general index of the market closed up by 0.62% at the closing level of 9829.35 points, an increase of 60.7 points.

The market value of the listed companies rose to 1.848 trillion dirhams, an increase of 7 billion dirhams over the previous closing level of nearly 1.841 trillion dirhams.

The capital market, Abu Dhabi, witnessed a rise in the prices of a number of blue-chip stocks, led by Aldar Properties, which rose 2.66% to exceed 5 dirhams and close at 5.01 dirhams.

The First Abu Dhabi Bank share also rose by 2.28% to reach 23.36 dirhams, and Alpha Abu Dhabi Holding shares rose to 26.96 dirhams, by 0.3%, and the ADNOC Distribution share rose by 1.93% to reach 4.22 dirhams.

The Abu Dhabi market witnessed purchases from foreign investors amounting to 57.5 million dirhams, net purchase (for non-Arab investors), and the data showed institutional purchases worth 66.5 million dirhams, net purchase.

In addition, the Dubai Financial Market witnessed trading worth 548 million dirhams, executing 6,030 transactions distributed among 194.6 million shares. The index closed at 3,484.38 points, an increase of 72.20 points from its previous close.

Trading witnessed the rise of 12 companies and the decline of 12 companies, while the prices of 5 companies remained unchanged.

The gains in the market value of the companies listed on the Dubai market amounted to 6 billion dirhams, bringing their market value to 434 billion dirhams.

Among the companies that increased the most in terms of the change in their prices was Emaar, which closed at 5.85 dirhams, an increase of 4.839%, and the Dubai Financial Market share rose to 2.46 dirhams, with a change of 4.681%.

Dubai Investments share rose to the level of 2.45 dirhams, an increase of 3.814%.

The Emirates Dubai Investment Bank share also rose by 2.08% to the level of 14.70 dirhams, as well as the share of Dubai Islamic Bank by 1.65% to the price of 6.15 dirhams.

With regard to foreign investment in the Dubai Financial Market, the value of foreign, non-Arab, stock purchases during this day amounted to about 184.6 million dirhams, while the value of their sales amounted to about 96.7 dirhams.

The value of purchases by non-Gulf Arab investors amounted to about 35.8 million dirhams, and the value of their sales amounted to about 53 million dirhams.

As for Gulf investors, the value of their purchases amounted to 37 million dirhams, while the value of their sales amounted to about 34 million dirhams during the same period.

As a result of these developments, the total value of foreign, non-UAE nationals, purchases of shares during this day amounted to about 257.6 million dirhams, constituting 46.999% of the total value of purchases, while the total value of their sales amounted to about 184.2 million dirhams, constituting 33.6% of the total value of purchases. The total value of sales, bringing the net foreign investment to about 80.2 million dirhams as a purchase proceeds.

In addition, the total investment of institutions amounted to about 92 million dirhams, net purchase.