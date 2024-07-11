A court in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday (10) sentenced 43 people to life imprisonment, five to 15 years and another five to ten years in prison on terrorism charges.

International organizations have pointed out that this was a sham trial to punish human rights activists and political dissidents who were critical of the Arab country’s government.

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal accepted the allegations of the UAE Attorney General’s Office that the defendants had created a clandestine organization “with the aim of committing acts of violence and terrorism on the territory of the United Arab Emirates”, called the Justice and Dignity Committee.

Prosecutors had also alleged that several of the defendants had links to the Muslim Brotherhood, a radical Islamic group that the United Arab Emirates considers a terrorist group. Another 24 defendants had their cases dropped, state news agency WAM reported.

According to the agency, the defendants “worked to create and replicate violent events in the country, similar to those that occurred in other Arab states – including protests and clashes between security forces and protesting crowds – which led to deaths and injuries and the destruction of facilities, as well as the consequent spread of panic and terror among the population”.

WAM did not name those convicted, but the Associated Press said those sentenced to life in prison included Nasser bin Ghaith, a university professor and human rights activist who has been in prison since August 2015.

He had already been sentenced to ten years in prison in 2017 for social media posts in which he called for economic openness and democracy in the United Arab Emirates.

According to Agence France-Presse, several of those convicted had already served sentences from a 2013 trial, but UAE authorities claimed the new charges were “materially distinct” from those brought 11 years ago, which did not include financing a “terrorist organization.”

“The trial was a blatant travesty of justice and violated several fundamental principles of law, including the principle that the same person cannot be tried twice for the same crime and the principle that people cannot be punished retroactively under laws that did not exist at the time of the alleged crime,” said Devin Kenney, researcher at Amnesty International.