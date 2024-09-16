As part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support affected people around the world, the UAE today sent a plane carrying 50 tons of food supplies to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to alleviate the suffering of the population affected by the recent floods that swept through many areas in Nigeria.

Nigeria has been hit by a series of severe floods in recent weeks, caused by heavy rains, causing widespread destruction of infrastructure and the displacement of thousands of citizens.

Floods have also affected a number of Nigerian states, including agricultural areas, leading to the loss of food sources and increasing the need for urgent humanitarian aid.

In this regard, His Excellency Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, stressed the UAE’s constant keenness to provide support and assistance to brotherly and friendly countries in facing humanitarian challenges.

His Excellency said that this aid comes within the framework of the UAE’s commitment to enhancing humanitarian cooperation with the international community and supporting peoples in times of crises and disasters.

He added that this initiative comes within the framework of alleviating the suffering of those affected by the floods in Nigeria, and providing them with the necessary support to overcome this difficult stage.

The UAE continues to provide humanitarian and relief support to countries affected by natural disasters, as part of its commitment to the values ​​of human solidarity and providing aid to those in need around the world.