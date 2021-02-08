Today, the UAE sent an aid plane containing 8 tons of medical supplies and examination devices to Slovenia, to support it in curbing the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), and more than 8 thousand health care workers will benefit from it, to strengthen their efforts in Contain the spread of the virus.

Ibrahim Salem Mohammed Al Musharkh, UAE ambassador to the Republic of Austria and non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia said: “Both the UAE and the Republic of Slovenia are linked to growing economic and trade relations, in light of the joint efforts of the leaderships of the two countries to push relations to broader horizons that serve the development interests of both countries ».

He added: “In continuation of the UAE’s efforts to provide a helping hand to all brotherly and friendly countries, the leadership of the UAE has been keen to contribute to supporting the health sector in Slovenia, by providing medical supplies and supplies necessary to confront the pandemic, especially for medical workers on the front lines of doctors. Nurses and technicians.

It is worth noting that the UAE has, to date, provided more than 1760 tons of aid to more than 129 countries, benefiting about 1.7 million medical workers.