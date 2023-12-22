Yesterday, the UAE sent an aid plane to the Republic of South Sudan carrying 100 tons of food supplies to provide the necessary humanitarian needs of Sudanese refugees in South Sudan.

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, Sultan Al Shamsi, stated that sending a plane of supplies to the Republic of South Sudan through the World Food Program and distributing them to Sudanese refugees comes within the framework of expanding the umbrella of UAE humanitarian aid to include a number of neighboring Sudanese countries, which contributes to strengthening the humanitarian response. To local communities hosting refugees, providing them with an integrated basket of necessary food supplies and medical supplies and services, within the framework of the UAE’s firm commitment and the approach of its wise leadership to assist countries and peoples in difficult times.

He added that the UAE has made intensive humanitarian efforts since the beginning of the crisis to follow up on the humanitarian situation of the brotherly Sudanese people, by inaugurating an air bridge with the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of Chad as part of its continuing humanitarian efforts to support Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries, especially the groups most in need of patients, children, the elderly, and women. Providing all forms of support and support to the Sudanese brothers, in this regard, 8,810 tons of food and medical supplies were provided by operating 133 supply planes, in addition to a ship that carried about 1,000 tons of urgent relief supplies, rehabilitating three schools, digging three wells, and establishing a field hospital. In the Chadian city of Amdgrass, it has been a critical lifeline for Sudanese and Chadian civilians in need of medical and health care, providing treatment and medical services to refugees fleeing the conflict and the Chadian population.