Today, Thursday, the UAE sent a plane carrying 50 tons of foodstuffs to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, which comes as part of the country’s initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan.

Mr. Abdullah Ali Al-Hamoudi, Chargé d’Affairs at the country’s embassy in Dhaka, said, “The UAE has historic relations with Bangladesh, which were characterized by a character of friendship and cooperation in various fields,” noting that in the framework of strengthening relations and consolidating cooperation ties between the two countries, this plane was sent in such These conditions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which require solidarity and international cooperation, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

“In April of last year, the UAE sent a plane that contained 7 tons of medical supplies to Bangladesh, to support the country in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, and more than 7,000 health care workers have benefited from it to enhance their efforts to contain the spread of the virus. .