Today, Thursday, the UAE sent an aid plane containing 67 tons of various foodstuffs to the Gambia, to reinforce government efforts aimed at providing the main food needs of a large segment of the population, as a result of the conditions imposed by the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on many economic activities. And social.

Sultan Ali Al-Harbi, the UAE’s non-resident ambassador to Gambia, said that the UAE is always seeking a humanitarian response and helping all African countries in such critical circumstances, based on the noble Emirati human values, with the support of its wise leadership, and by harnessing all capabilities in the service of all peoples. .

It is noteworthy that the UAE previously sent an aid plane containing 5 tons of medical supplies to the Gambia, to support it in limiting the spread of the Covid-19 virus, last May, about 5 thousand health care workers benefited from it to enhance their efforts to contain the spread of the virus. .