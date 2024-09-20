Her Excellency Mariam Majid bin Thaniah, Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, discussed with His Excellency Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, ways to enhance cooperation relations between the two councils and friendly countries, and stressed the importance of enhancing parliamentary communication and cooperation between the two sides on various issues of common interest in parliamentary forums..

This came during her participation in the Eurasian Women’s Forum hosted by St. Petersburg, Russia..

The meeting was attended by: Dr. Sidra Rashid Al Mansouri, Dr. Moza Mohammed Al Shehhi, and Mona Khalifa Hammad, members of the Federal National Council, and Afra Rashid Al Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication..