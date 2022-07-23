Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE welcomed the signing of the “Initiative for Safe Shipping of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian Ports” agreement, praising the tireless efforts made by the Republic of Turkey and the United Nations to reach this important agreement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation indicated that the agreement signed in Istanbul is a positive step that will contribute to enhancing food security, by alleviating the repercussions of the grain crisis around the world.

The ministry stressed the importance of continuing serious contacts and consultations to resolve the crisis and reach a political settlement, in a way that enhances global peace and security, stressing the importance of bringing together views to prevail over stability and peace at the regional and international levels.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President, affirmed yesterday that the grain export agreement between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul is a positive step in the protracted war, reiterating the need to reach a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis. His Excellency said, in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “The grain export agreement signed by Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul is a positive step in the protracted war. This is a positive achievement for Turkish diplomacy, and reaffirms the need to reach a political solution to the crisis. The escalation is not in the interest of the international system and the solution.” Urgent peace is necessary.”

The agreement, signed in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine, provides for the creation of “safe corridors” to allow the passage of merchant ships in the Black Sea, which Moscow and Kiev pledge not to “attack,” according to a UN official.

For his part, Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kobrakov said that his country continues its readiness to resume grain exports from its ports on the Black Sea. “We are continuing technical preparations for the launch of agricultural exports from our ports,” Kobrakov wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the African Union yesterday hailed the agreement signed between Russia and Ukraine to resume grain exports as a “welcome development” for the continent facing the growing threat of famine. The African Union said in a statement: “The Union renews its call for an immediate ceasefire agreement and the start of new political negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations, for the sake of global peace and stability.”

The agreement will allow the export of between 20 and 25 million tons of suspended grain in Ukraine. Russia’s attack on Ukraine, two countries that together provide 30 percent of world wheat exports, caused a sharp rise in the prices of grains and oils, as well as fertilizers.

The United Nations declared that it fears a “cyclone of famine”, especially in African countries that import more than half of their wheat from Ukraine or Russia.

The International Rescue Committee welcomed the “first stage towards alleviating the global food crisis.”

“The agreement will contribute to alleviating, to some extent, the extreme hunger faced by more than 18 million people in East Africa, including three million who are now suffering from catastrophic conditions of hunger,” Shashuat Saraf, Director of Emergencies in this NGO for East Africa, stressed in a statement. .

In addition, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed that Russia denied Ankara any involvement in the strikes launched yesterday on the Ukrainian port of Odessa.

“The Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack, and they are looking into this issue closely,” Akar said, a day after Kyiv and Moscow signed in Istanbul the agreement on resuming Ukrainian grain exports. “We will continue to assume our responsibilities in the agreement we reached,” Akar added.