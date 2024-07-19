The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science concluded its introductory tour in the United States of America, which focused on exploring new opportunities for innovative research cooperation in the fields of improving weather through rain enhancement technologies.

During his visit, the program also officially launched the research project that received the program’s grant in its fifth cycle, which is led by Professor Will Cantrell from Michigan Technological University.

The program’s introductory tour included visits to a number of leading research centers specializing in advanced technology and water sustainability in Michigan and New York. These centers included Michigan Technological University and its Great Lakes Research Center, in addition to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), IBM’s Thomas John Watson Research Center, Columbia University, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and the City College of New York.

This tour came as the program prepares to announce the launch of the new cycle of its grant, which is expected to start in January 2025, and will focus on five main axes, including: improved seeding materials, rain enhancement systems, autonomous weather systems, limited climate intervention, and advanced models, software and data; in addition to exploring opportunities to build on the outputs of the 14 research projects that have received the program’s grant over the past years.

The introductory tour also witnessed the participation of the program delegation in the activities of the “High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development” organized by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs at its headquarters in New York. The participation aimed to learn about the latest global trends related to the Sustainable Development Goals, especially the sixth and thirteenth goals, which will enable the program to continue supporting the development of new innovative technologies in the field of rain enhancement, which is considered a sustainable water source.

The program’s introductory tour aimed to enhance collaboration with key stakeholders, scientists and leading experts in weather modification and rain enhancement research in Michigan and New York, and to exchange expertise between the program and leading researchers and scientists in the field of water security and environmental sustainability from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), IBM, Columbia University and others.

“In line with the UAE’s commitment to supporting pioneering research initiatives and building international partnerships that contribute to finding effective solutions to water scarcity challenges and improving weather conditions around the world, we are committed to continuing to explore new opportunities for collaboration with leading research institutions around the world and stakeholders from researchers, scientists and policy makers related to environmental and water sustainability,” said Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology and President of the World Meteorological Organization.

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, said: “Our first stop on this tour focused on the launch of the innovative research project of Professor Will Cantrell and his research team from Michigan Technological University, a recipient of the program’s fifth cycle grant, which focuses on laboratory studies and modeling to determine the susceptibility of cloud seeding to hygroscopic seeding. We look forward to joining forces with Professor Cantrell, using the unique expertise and research infrastructure provided by the National Center for Rain Enhancement Science.”

Led by Professor Cantrell, the research project, “Laboratory Studies and Modeling to Determine Clouds’ Susceptibility to Hygroscopic Seeding,” aims to identify clouds that are seedable using hygroscopic seeding materials with or without electrical charge. The project’s experimental approach relies on a unique cloud chamber at Michigan Technological University, which will help provide stable cloud conditions for extended periods, allowing for the collection of high-resolution data on cloud properties. By conducting studies on heavily polluted clouds, the research team hopes to gain valuable insights into which clouds are suitable for seeding, as well as determine the amount of seeding material and charge required to carry out successful cloud seeding operations.

Professor Cantrell, Associate Dean for Graduate Education and Dean of the Graduate School at Michigan Technological University and a recipient of the fifth cycle of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, said: “My team at the University of Michigan and I were delighted to share the details of our ambitious project with the program team. We are confident that this research project will be a unique addition to the other research projects that have received grants from the program during previous cycles.”

The research team, led by Professor Cantrell, includes prominent researchers from international research centers, including the University of Utah, Mesa Photonics Laboratory, and Weather Modification International. The project is in line with the program’s vision to support initiatives that contribute to building the research community’s capacity, achieving sustainable progress, and sharing knowledge in the field of rain enhancement research.