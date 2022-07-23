Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The United Arab Emirates requested an emergency meeting next Tuesday regarding the attack that targeted a tourist area in the Zakho district in the Dohuk governorate in the Kurdistan region of Iraq last Wednesday, killing 9 civilians and wounding 23 others, while Baghdad confirmed that it would take all measures to protect Iraqis and the formation of a fact-finding committee on the field about the attack.

And the official account of the permanent mission of the UAE to the United Nations in New York published a tweet in which he said: “The UAE asked the President of the Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, regarding the July 20 attack on Dohuk Governorate in Iraq.”

Yesterday, the UAE strongly condemned the attack.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at destabilizing security and stability and inconsistent with humanitarian values ​​and principles.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein affirmed, during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, yesterday, that the Iraqi government will take all measures guaranteed by international conventions that would protect Iraqis and Iraq’s sovereignty. He pointed out that the UN Security Council will hold an emergency session next Tuesday to discuss the incident on Dohuk. Yesterday, the Iraqi parliament decided to form a fact-finding committee about the bombing in Dohuk.

A member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi parliament, Mahdi Amerli, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA): that the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs, the Chief of Staff of the Army and the Commander of Joint Operations confirmed taking a step towards legal procedures by submitting international complaints.

He added that “a committee of Parliamentary Security and Defense and Foreign Relations was formed with the Chief of Staff of the Army, the Ministry of Defense and joint operations to investigate the facts on the ground at the site of the accident and to find out the source of the bombing.”

Yesterday, the House of Representatives held its extraordinary session under the chairmanship of Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi and the presence of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs Fouad Hussein and Defense Jumaa Inad, the Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah and the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari.