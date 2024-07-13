New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates has renewed its call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, affirming its steadfast and permanent support for the Palestinian people and its rejection of any attempts to undermine the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), noting that the work carried out by the Agency is indispensable and irreplaceable.

“We meet today amid an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, as the war enters its tenth month, while Israel continues its attacks that have forced most of the Strip’s residents to flee repeatedly without being able to find any safe place, and in light of the almost complete absence of basic services in Gaza, including health and education services, in addition to the looming threat of famine,” the UAE said in a statement at the annual pledging conference for UNRWA, delivered by Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

The statement affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with UNRWA’s efforts to continue its vital role despite the serious challenges that undermine its ability to implement its mandate, especially after nearly 200 of its employees were killed while working in dangerous conditions, and many of its facilities were subjected to Israeli bombing and attacks.

The statement stressed the rejection of any attempts to undermine the role of UNRWA, noting that the work carried out by the UN agency is indispensable and cannot be replaced.

The statement affirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people, noting that it provided an additional contribution to UNRWA, amounting to $20 million, to support the Palestinian brothers after the outbreak of the war in Gaza, in addition to providing $15 million last year as an additional contribution to support the reconstruction of Jenin camp.

The statement said: “The UAE’s efforts included establishing a field hospital in Gaza, which has so far received 21,000 cases, establishing a floating hospital in Al-Arish, in addition to hosting more than 700 injured people and cancer patients from Gaza to receive medical care in the UAE. It also established 6 water desalination plants that benefit more than 600,000 people in Gaza, in addition to providing nearly 40,000 tons of urgent supplies, and activating the sea corridor from Cyprus to Gaza in cooperation with international partners.”

He added: “In addition to our humanitarian efforts, the UAE has joined more than 117 countries in supporting the Statement of Joint Commitments on UNRWA, which was launched on Friday, at an important initiative by Jordan, Kuwait and Slovenia.”

The statement stressed the need for the international community to continue supporting the agency in performing its vital role in Gaza and all other areas of its work, which provides a glimmer of hope to Palestinian refugees in these difficult circumstances.

In this context, the statement welcomed the resumption of support by the vast majority of donors who had previously suspended their funding to the agency, expressing hope for the return of the remaining donors. It also commended UNRWA’s efforts to implement the recommendations contained in the report of the independent review group of the agency, led by Catherine Colonna, which would improve the agency’s working methods and ensure the continuity of its funding and work in the long term.

The statement stressed that UNRWA’s role will remain essential in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees, until a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is reached, including the plight of refugees, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.

In conclusion, the statement commended the efforts of UNRWA staff who continue their noble missions under extremely dangerous circumstances, and called on all members of the international community to continue working towards an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and to pressure all parties to ensure the protection of humanitarian workers, and the wide and unhindered access of humanitarian aid and basic services.