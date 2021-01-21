The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the registration of the Russian “Sputnik” virus vaccine for emergency use as part of the UAE’s comprehensive and integrated efforts to ensure increased levels of epidemic prevention and provide all necessary tools to ensure the health of citizens and residents in the UAE. It is the third vaccine to be registered and approved in the UAE. .

This decision comes after the results of studies showed that the vaccine is effective and resulted in a strong response, generating antibodies to the virus, safe to use, and fully and completely compliant with regulations and laws.

The UAE has hosted the third phase of clinical trials of the vaccine, which was developed by the Gamalia Federal Institute for Epidemiology and Microbiology Research and the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

