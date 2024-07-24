Rio de Janeiro (WAM)

On the sidelines of her participation in the G20 Ministerial Development Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, met with Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme.

The two sides discussed cooperation and coordination between the UAE and the programme with the aim of delivering relief aid to the Gaza Strip and addressing the deteriorating humanitarian conditions of civilians as a result of the ongoing war.

During the meeting, Her Excellency Al Hashimy stressed the importance of maintaining as many crossing points into the Strip as possible. In this regard, Her Excellency affirmed the UAE’s commitment to extending a helping hand to our Palestinian brothers and providing relief initiatives, whether by land, sea or air, and pushing for an immediate ceasefire.

She also stressed that the UAE will continue to work diligently – and play a leading and pioneering role – with the United Nations and international partners to double the necessary efforts to support efforts to alleviate humanitarian suffering in Gaza, and to ensure the urgent, safe, unhindered, broad and sustainable flow of aid through all possible means.

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report for the Gaza Strip indicated that 96% of the population of the Strip is facing severe food insecurity, which can be classified as “crisis or above”, with about half a million people suffering from catastrophic conditions.

Her Excellency Al Hashimy praised the efforts of the World Food Programme to address food insecurity, and stressed the UAE’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the programme within the framework of the G20.

Furthermore, she explained the UAE’s commitment to supporting the programme’s work as part of its approach to supporting everyone who needs assistance.

It is noteworthy that the UAE is among the first donor countries to the World Food Programme, having provided it with contributions worth 868 million US dollars over the past ten years.

The UAE and the programme share the same views on the priority of helping people affected by crises, combating hunger, and addressing the repercussions of displacement and natural disasters.

For her part, McCain expressed her sincere appreciation for the UAE’s efforts in the humanitarian response to the repercussions of the ongoing conflict in Sudan, and its signing in June 2024 of an agreement with the World Food Programme to provide urgent food support to the population affected by the crisis, whether inside Sudan or in South Sudan, including refugees, internally displaced persons and those affected by the war who have returned to their areas.

Food aid

The UAE announced that it will provide $25 million in aid to the World Food Programme, divided into $20 million for Sudan and $5 million for South Sudan. Since the beginning of the war, the programme has provided food and cash assistance to about 6.8 million people.