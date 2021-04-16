In line with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus “Covid-19” and those who had contact with them and isolating them .. The Ministry announced that 198,135 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on various groups in society using The best and latest medical examination technology.

‌ The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1,843 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total number of registered cases to 493,266 cases. ‌ The Ministry also announced two deaths due to the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 1,547 cases.

‌ The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured .. She calls upon community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 1,506 new cases of people infected with the emerging corona virus “Covid-19” and that they fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total cases of recovery to 476,518 cases.