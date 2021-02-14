Dubai (Union)

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project announced that the “Hope Probe”, which successfully entered the orbit of Mars last Tuesday, has sent its first images it took of the red planet, according to the established timelines, marking the beginning of the phase of collecting 1000 gigabytes of new data on Mars for the purpose of using it. To make a quantum leap in the global science and space sector.

Historical picture

Millions of people in the UAE, the Arab world and the world eagerly anticipate the first picture taken by the Hope Mars probe, which will be immortalized in the history books, as it is the first image taken by an Arab probe that reaches the farthest point in the universe, and the first image taken of the planet Mars with modern and innovative scientific devices managed and operated by Emirati national competencies Arabia as part of its main mission to provide information, data and images about the atmosphere of the planet Mars. The UAE’s reception of the first image of Mars is considered an indication of the efficiency and quality of the probe, its subsystems, and scientific apparatus, and the smooth and effective communication with the control center in Al Khawaneej, which confirms that the mission of the probe is proceeding according to the set and studied plans, in which the scientific devices are currently being tested in preparation for preparing the probe for the next stage of The mission, which is the transition to scientific orbit through a set of operations to direct the path of the probe to move it to this orbit safely in April.

Mars is closer

The picture, which was taken at sunrise, shows the volcano “Olympus Munis”, which is the largest volcano on Mars and the largest volcano in the solar system. The image was taken at an altitude of about 25,000 kilometers above the surface of Mars. In the upper left of the image, the North Pole of Mars is visible. The volcano “Olympus Société” can be seen in the center of the image as sunlight rises. The picture also clearly shows the three volcanoes close to the equator on Mars, which are the summit of “Askrios”, the summit of “Pavonis” and the summit of “Arsia”.

Snow clouds can be seen over the southern highlands (bottom right), as well as around the Alba Munis volcano, which appears in the upper left. Also, snow clouds can be clearly seen (top of the image and right of center) when looking between the planet and the space around it. These snow clouds, which can be seen in different geographical areas and at different times of the day, provide a comprehensive overview of the “Hope Probe” contribution to enhancing our understanding of the climate on Mars.

Advanced camera

The Hope Probe succeeded in capturing the first image of Mars via the EXI digital exploration camera, which is a digital camera specialized to capture high-resolution color images of the planet Mars, and is also used to measure ice and ozone in the lower layer of the atmosphere, where the camera is one of the successful innovations designed specifically to achieve the goals of the probe in A study of the red planet’s atmosphere.

In addition to this image, “Hope Probe” will collect more than 1000 gigabytes of new data on Mars, to be deposited in a scientific data center in the UAE, and the project’s scientific team will index and analyze it.

The EXI digital exploration camera is one of 3 advanced scientific devices carried by the “Hope Probe” to study the planet Mars, and to transmit a comprehensive picture of its climate and the various layers of its atmosphere, which would provide a deep understanding of the processes of the atmosphere of Mars.

The EXI digital exploration camera, a multi-wavelength radiation camera, is capable of capturing 12 megapixel images, while maintaining the radiation gradient necessary for detailed scientific analysis. The camera consists of two lenses, one for ultraviolet rays and the other for color spectra, which are used to take clearly detailed images of Mars.

The short focal length of the lens can reduce the amount of time required for exposure to a very short time to capture steady images while orbiting the planet. The camera sensor consists of a monochrome 12-megapixel matrix with dimensions of 3: 4, and the image can be captured and stored on the memory chip, so that the size and accuracy of the image can be controlled, which reduces the data transfer rate between the probe and the ground control center.

The sensor can capture 180 high-resolution images at one time, which means the ability to shoot 4K movie when needed. The use of separate filters is an additional advantage that can provide better accuracy for each color, in addition to providing more accurate details in the image, which contributes to reducing the degree of uncertainty when measuring radiation for scientific imaging.

Ray lens

As for the UV lens, the frequency range for short wavelengths will be between (245 – 275) nm, while the frequency range for long waves will be between (305 – 335) nm, and for the other lens system, the frequency of the red color will be (625 – 645). ) Nanometers, green color (506 – 586) nanometers, and blue color (405 – 469) nanometers.

Atmosphere

The Hope Probe also carries a second device, the EMIRS Infrared Spectrometer, which measures the temperature and distribution of dust, water vapor and ice clouds in the lower atmosphere. The device was developed to capture the integrated dynamics of Mars’ atmosphere, using a scanning mirror to provide 20 images per session with a resolution of 100 to 300 km per pixel.

This spectrophotometer is intended to study Mars’ lower atmosphere in infrared bands, providing information from the lower atmosphere in conjunction with observations from the exploration camera.

The third device that the probe carried to study Mars is the EMUS ultraviolet spectrometer, which measures oxygen and carbon monoxide in the Martian thermal layer and hydrogen and oxygen in the outermost layer of Mars. It is an ultraviolet scale designed to monitor the spatial and temporal changes of major components in the Martian thermosphere. The UV spectrophotometer aims to determine the abundance and diversity of carbon monoxide and oxygen in the thermosphere on semi-seasonal time scales, and to calculate the three-dimensional composition and the changing proportions of oxygen and hydrogen in the outer atmosphere.

Successful stages

The UAE has become the fifth country in the world and the first Arab country to reach Mars, after the success of a probe entering the orbit of the Red Planet on Tuesday, February 9th. With the success in entering Mars’ orbit, which is the most difficult and dangerous stage of the probe mission, the probe will have completed its fourth major stage in its space journey since its launch on July 20, 2020 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on board the H2A missile, which is in order: stage: The launch, early operations stage, space navigation stage, and orbit entry stage. It has two phases remaining before it: the transition to the scientific orbit, and finally the scientific stage, where the probe begins its exploratory mission to monitor and analyze the climate of the Red Planet. Each of these stages has its own risks, nature, and specific challenges that require dealing with them with precision, efficiency and skill on the part of the work team.

Overcoming challenges

Since its inception in 2014, the UAE Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, has successfully overcome a number of challenges, most notably the conditions imposed by the Corona pandemic around the world. The team managed to transfer the probe from Dubai to Japan and successfully launch it from Tangashima base. The Hope Probe took 6 years to develop, while similar Mars missions took 10 to 12 years. The project was also completed at half the normal cost of other scientific projects to Mars, as the cost reached 200 million dollars, and is among the lowest in the world in comparison to similar missions and projects, thanks to the efforts of the national engineering, research and scientific cadres.

Historic decision

The journey of the UAE project to explore Mars, “Probe of Hope”, began as an idea seven years ago in a ministerial retreat called by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, on Sir Bani Yas Island in late 2013, This idea turned into reality when His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him, issued in 2014 a decree establishing the Emirates Space Agency, to start work on a project to send the first Arab probe to Mars, which was called the “Hope Probe”. , So that the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center will implement and supervise the design and implementation stages of the probe, while the agency funds the project and oversees the necessary procedures for its implementation.

Scientific orbit

The probe is preparing for the next stage of the mission, which is the transition to scientific orbit via a set of operations to guide the probe’s path to take it to this orbit safely by April. After the completion of all these operations, the last stage of the probe’s journey begins, which is the scientific stage scheduled to begin next April. The Hope probe will provide the first complete picture of the climate of Mars and the weather conditions on its surface throughout the day and between the seasons of the year, which makes it the first observatory. Aerial of the Red Planet.

The probe continues its mission for a full Martian year (687 Earth days), extending until April 2023, to ensure that the three scientific devices that the probe carries on board monitor all the required scientific data that humans have not previously reached about the climate of Mars, and the mission of the probe may extend for a year Another Martian, if needed, to gather more data and reveal more secrets about the red planet.

Arabic achievement

This project serves humanity in general and the scientific community in particular, and puts the information it collects through its research on the planet Mars free of charge within the reach of more than 200 scientific institutions and research centers around the world, and the UAE project to explore Mars also establishes the interest of the youth of the country and the Arab world to study science and mathematics. Engineering, technology, and specialization in it, and the Emirates Mars Exploration Project contributes to building highly qualified Emirati cadres in the field of space technology, innovation, and scientific and space research. This ambitious scientific project also contributes to radical transformations in the development of the capabilities of the UAE and the Arab world in the field of engineering, industrial, scientific and research infrastructures.