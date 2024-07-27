Chairman of the UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council, Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, confirmed that the UAE ranks second regionally and fifth globally in cyber security.

He said that the Council is currently working on issuing three new policies that support the cybersecurity system by the end of this year, which will enhance the UAE’s position as a global centre for advanced technology and artificial intelligence techniques.

He explained that the new policies that the Council is working on are: “Cloud computing and data security, Internet of Things security, and cyber operations centers,” noting that it is expected to issue the executive regulations for the “Encryption” law before the end of this year, which are concerned with setting the main standards for securing data that is transferred from one party to another in accordance with quantum systems.

He added, “The UAE has the capabilities and potential to become a major global data centre, hence the importance of enacting legislation and laws and issuing policies that contribute to governing procedures in this strategic sector, in addition to establishing regional and international partnerships with the public and private sectors.”

He pointed out that the UAE is an inspiring model for many countries around the world that wish to develop their cyber system, especially in the field of data, in light of the rapid development witnessed by the advanced technology sector and artificial intelligence technologies.

The Chairman of the Cyber ​​Security Council said that “the digital transformation in the UAE has included all sectors of the country, such as health, energy, education, aviation, and other strategic sectors,” adding that “the digital transformation of these sectors requires an advanced cybersecurity system to protect cyberspace from any potential cyber attacks, especially in light of the development of artificial intelligence technologies and their use by several parties, whether supported by countries or different organizations, that exploit artificial intelligence to conduct general surveys to identify digital gaps in the infrastructure of vital sectors, and attempt to penetrate them from the main domains used by ministries and agencies.”

He explained that this is where the importance of protecting these institutions from threats and breaches that can lead to data leakage, identity theft, intellectual property theft, and hacking of key infrastructure and security digital records comes into play.

Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti said that the UAE is witnessing malicious cyber attacks targeting strategic sectors, especially the financial sector, with the aim of compromising the security of the state or obtaining financial information through which a specific person or country can be blackmailed, with the aim of obtaining money illegally. However, he stressed that the cyber system in the UAE continues to repel and deter these attacks, identify the identity of the hackers and deal with them according to the highest international standards.

He added that the national cyber defense and deterrence systems are based on qualified competencies that work around the clock to protect our digital borders through highly advanced systems based on artificial intelligence, automation and big data analysis, to identify the patterns of these cyber attacks, repel them, thwart them and deal with them.

Al-Kuwaiti said that most cyber attacks cross borders and continents, hence the importance of establishing Gulf, Arab and international partnerships, as the Ministerial Cyber ​​​​Committee was established in the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and at the Arab level, the Ministerial Committee was established to cooperate in this vital field, adding that these partnerships contribute to building the Gulf and Arab cyber security system to repel and deter potential cyber attacks that could affect the security of our Arab countries. Al-Kuwaiti stressed that the UAE is safe from these cyber attacks, pointing out that the advanced infrastructure in the UAE has contributed to attracting major international companies, especially in the fields of artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and advanced technology, with the aim of launching their businesses from the UAE to the world.

The Chairman of the Cyber ​​Security Council said, “The rate of cyber attacks in the government sector alone, excluding the private sector, reaches more than 50,000 cyber attacks per day, which increased to more than 200,000 attacks per day during the past months of March and April, due to the geopolitical situation in the region, and we confronted and responded to these organizations behind them according to the mechanisms we follow.”

He added that the most cyber attacks witnessed by the country are “denial of service” attacks that originate from several infrastructures in the world, targeting some domains, in addition to targeting the emails of some state institutions, with the aim of misleading, deceiving and social engineering to open any of these links, followed by ransomware and how to leak and exploit this data, and many mechanisms have been put in place to prevent such attacks on the UAE.

He pointed out that the UAE aims to reach the first place globally in the Cybersecurity Index, which monitors the improvement in levels of awareness of the importance of cybersecurity in 193 countries around the world, and which is expected to be issued by the International Telecommunication Union of the United Nations before the end of this year.

He said that the Council works in accordance with the “We the Emirates 2031” vision, which constitutes an inspiring national map for various sectors, and aims for the UAE to become among the top three countries in the world in the cybersecurity readiness index, which will enhance the country’s position among the top 10 countries in the world in the human development index and enhance the position of Emirati cities among the top 10 cities in quality of life.

He added that the UAE ranks second regionally and fifth globally in the Cybersecurity Index, reflecting the advanced levels of awareness of the importance of cybersecurity in the UAE thanks to the continuous efforts to work on the five main areas on the basis of which the UAE is evaluated and classified in the Cybersecurity Index. The UAE has achieved advanced positions in all of them, including “qualifying cadres, building capabilities, modern technologies, governance, main policies, state policies and key leaderships that unify the concept of cybersecurity, in addition to forming partnerships and cooperation with countries around the world in repelling, monitoring and warning about cyber attacks.” The UAE has begun to export its successful experiences in the field of cybersecurity to countries around the world.

