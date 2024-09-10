Youssef Al Arabi (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE topped the world in the speed of the independent fifth generation network, “5G SA”, as download speeds in the country via this type of network reached 879.89 megabits, according to a report issued by “Ookla”, a global company specializing in testing broadband and mobile phone network speeds, and analyzing data download and upload speeds.

The report confirmed that download speeds, via the 5G SA network in the UAE, recorded 70.93 Mbps, noting that this strong performance comes as a result of the significant progress made by telecom operators in deploying the 5G SA network and testing advanced features such as network slicing and mobile computing.

The company explained that the deployment of 5G networks comes as demand for faster and more reliable connectivity continues to grow, noting that the standalone deployment (SA) model represents an important milestone in the development of the 5G network, with the aim of providing lower response time, increased bandwidth, and improved reliability, compared to previous network configurations.

India, the United States and Southeast Asia are at the forefront of 5G standalone adoption, while Europe is lagging behind somewhat, with operators still hesitant due to the relatively low return on investment, she said.

Standalone 5G deployments are expected to increase this year, driven by the momentum of demand for faster and more reliable communications services, supported by the growing device ecosystem and commercial appetite for new 5G use cases.

Most current 5G deployments use a non-standalone (NSA) model that uses the 4G core network. This model is faster to implement, requires less investment, and leverages existing network assets.

In contrast, a standalone (SA) 5G network uses a dedicated core network, unleashing the full potential of 5G with better speed, latency, support for large numbers of devices, and creating a more flexible service.

The system enables new features such as network slicing, where the operator can allocate a portion of the network to specific customers or use cases. Furthermore, the core network functions provided by a cloud-native architecture allow for greater scalability and automation, compared to physical or virtual architectures.

However, this comes with higher infrastructure complexity and investment, as well as staff training costs, which is why many operators are using NSA as a stepping stone towards SA. The Global Mobile Operators Association (GSA) identified 230 operators that have invested in 5G SA networks as of the end of June 2024, representing 37% of the 614 operators known to have invested in 5G, either through trials or deployment.

According to the GSA, 21% of operators worldwide investing in 5G networks have included standalone 5G in their plans.

Standalone 5G coverage points have increased year-on-year and coverage has expanded outside urban centers, yet mobile subscribers in most of Africa, Europe, Central Asia and Latin America have yet to experience the technology.