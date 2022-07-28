The Ministry of the Interior said in a post on its official account on Twitter: “The police, rescue and ambulance teams are making continuous efforts to secure and protect individuals and property and ensure the smooth flow of traffic through field patrols, as 870 people were rescued in the Emirates of Sharjah and Fujairah.”

She added, “With the aim of ensuring everyone’s safety, the specialized police teams worked in coordination with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management to respond to any emergency as a result of torrential rains and floods in several regions of the country.”

Brigadier General Dr. Ali Salem Al Tunaiji, Director General of Central Operations at the Ministry of Interior, said during a media briefing on the prevailing weather conditions in the UAE: “There is complete control over the situation, and the number of people who have been sheltered so far has reached 3,897 people in the emirates of Sharjah and Fujairah.”

Al Tunaiji called for “the need to adhere to the instructions and instructions of the concerned authorities, and not to leave unaffected homes, especially in areas that witness heavy rain, except for necessity, and we stress the importance of driving with great caution, and staying away from water courses, torrents and rugged areas such as mountains.”

The Director of Operations at the UAE Interior indicated that “the crisis demonstrated the ability of the UAE society and institutions to face emergencies, disasters and crises, as the specialized teams work day and night according to scientific and practical plans in preparation and readiness to deal with all emergency cases according to an integrated work system to enhance the protection of society and property.”

For its part, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority said in a post on its account on “Twitter”: “We assure everyone that, despite the intensity of the rain and fluctuations in the weather conditions that resulted in the flow of torrents and valleys in a number of regions in the country, and the rain raided a number of houses, but to God Praise be to God, no casualties or serious injuries were recorded, and they were limited to material losses only.

And the authority stated in another publication: “We call on community members, in such weather conditions, to follow the news and information broadcast by the center on all its electronic platforms and through social media, and to ensure that they are not drawn into any rumors circulated about weather conditions and to obtain information from their official sources.”

And she indicated that “the National Center of Meteorology is following the weather situation around the clock, and the center calls on the public to follow the bulletins and reports issued by it, and please follow the instructions and warnings from the competent authorities.”

On Wednesday, the UAE Cabinet directed the formation of an urgent committee headed by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and the concerned federal authorities to work on inventorying the damages of torrential rains and floods in the various regions of the country in coordination with local authorities in the various emirates.

The council also directed the committee to submit a detailed report on the damages and immediately start taking all measures to protect property and lives in coordination with the security and police authorities and municipalities in all the emirates of the country, according to the Emirates News Agency, WAM.