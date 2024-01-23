The UAE has established its position as one of the most prominent influencers and supporters of efforts to provide and sustain education in societies suffering from difficult humanitarian conditions around the world, based on its civilizational and humanitarian mission, which believes that education is the basis of the renaissance and development of peoples.

The initiatives and material and in-kind assistance provided by the UAE to relevant international organizations and many governments contribute to alleviating the severity of the crisis of deprivation of educational opportunities in many regions of the world, which has reached a tragic extent, according to recent data issued by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, which indicated the presence of… Nearly 250 million children and youth are out of school, and 750 million illiterate adults have their right to education violated.

The International Day of Education, which the world celebrates tomorrow, Wednesday, under the slogan “Learning for Lasting Peace,” is an occasion to highlight the efforts made by the UAE to guarantee the right to education for all groups whose living conditions prevent them from obtaining a sufficient amount of it, and the effective international partnerships that… It was built in order to achieve that goal. Supporting education has always been an important aspect of UAE foreign aid, as the state’s total donations to support education projects around the world amounted to more than $1.55 billion as of September 2020, including a donation of $284.4 million to areas affected by crises.

At the “Renewal of Donor Pledges to the Global Partnership for Education” summit, which was held in July 2021, the UAE announced its commitment to provide a contribution of US$100 million to the “Partnership” with the aim of supporting the strategic plan for educational programs in developing countries during the period from 2021 to 2025.

In 2018, the UAE pledged $100 million in support of this project and was the first country from the Middle East to join the Global Partnership for Education.

The Global Partnership for Education is an international organization and multilateral fund – established in 2003 and supported by the World Bank – that focuses on engaging all children in quality education in developing countries of the world. The UAE was the first country at the Arab and regional levels to provide support to this organization. In February 2018, it announced a financial contribution of $100 million to improve learning outcomes for approximately 870 million children and youth in 89 developing countries.

In turn, the Literacy Challenge 2030 initiative, which was launched in 2017, aims to educate about 30 million Arab youth and children, in cooperation between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, UNESCO, and the United Nations Development Programme. The UAE provided a grant worth $25 million to the organization. Special Olympics International to activate the school integration program for students of all abilities (Unified Champion Schools Programme) so that more than 17 countries from all continents can currently benefit from it. It also highlights the influential role of the UAE in spreading education at the international level through the establishment of schools and universities, Or by providing grants and funds that help provide education to all groups. The most prominent evidence of this is the contribution of many humanitarian agencies and institutions in the country in building thousands of schools around the world and training hundreds of thousands of teachers, both male and female.

The UAE provides an inspiring global model in harnessing modern communication technology in order to overcome all emergency circumstances that hinder the process of spreading education and knowledge at the Arab and international levels. In this context, the digital school stands out, one of the projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and the first digital school. Integrated and accredited Arabic, it provides distance education in a smart and flexible way for students from any country in the world.

UAE foreign aid in the field of education focuses on refugees, who are considered the group that suffers most in terms of deprivation of educational opportunities, as the initiatives and material and in-kind assistance that the UAE provides to relevant international organizations and to the governments of countries receiving refugees contribute to alleviating the severity of the crisis of depriving refugees of educational opportunities, for example. For example, the value of the aid it provided in the education sector, in response to the Syrian crisis and those affected by it during the period from 2012 to January 2019, amounted to about 190.1 million dirhams ($51.8 million).

The UAE is one of the most important countries supporting the efforts undertaken by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to help it implement its educational programs for male and female students.