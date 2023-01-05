New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the storming of an Israeli minister into the courtyard of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces, considering that such provocative actions indicate a lack of commitment to the existing historical and legal status of the holy sites in Jerusalem, in addition to destabilizing the fragile situation in the Palestinian territory. the occupied territories, and represents a dangerous development that distances the region from the path of peace that we all aspire to.

Yesterday, the UAE confirmed, in a statement delivered by Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE Mission to the United Nations, during the Security Council emergency session on the Palestinian issue, that these actions lead to deepening the negative trends of the conflict, and threaten to escalate the tension and confrontation that we are witnessing at the present time. , and fuel extremism and hatred in the region.

In this regard, the statement stressed “the UAE’s condemnation of the attack on the Christian cemetery on Mount Zion, and demanded that those responsible for violating the sanctity of cemeteries and vandalizing this important historical and religious landmark be held accountable,” noting that these heinous acts are part of a series of attacks on religious sanctities, which If left unchecked, it will encourage more violations. Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab affirmed the UAE’s firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to stop any violations that would prejudice the feelings of millions around the world, given the sacred status that Al-Aqsa Mosque enjoys.

The statement also stressed the need to respect the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for sanctities and endowments in accordance with international law and the existing historical situation, and not to prejudice the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque and its powers in organizing all the affairs of the sanctuary, and procedures for entering it.

The statement said: “The course of the past year and the long history of this conflict confirm that unilateral measures have a heavy price, stressing that they are a major cause of high levels of violence and instability, in addition to that they keep us away from finding a just and lasting settlement to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on a two-state solution in accordance with resolutions.” relevant international.

He added, “We in the Security Council must take a unified position against any steps that may contribute to exacerbating tension and instability in the region, and against any attempts at escalation such as those we witnessed on Tuesday at Al-Aqsa Mosque,” noting the responsibilities that the parties bear in the first place to stop all measures taken. It may contribute to feelings of hatred and exclusion.

At the end of the statement, the UAE stressed the importance of reactivating regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, in order to ensure the achievement of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, to live side by side with Israel, in peace. security and mutual recognition.

The UAE participated in a meeting of the “Arab Troika” group with the rotating president of the UN Security Council, Japanese Ambassador Kimihiro Ishikani, regarding an Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Arab and Islamic countries called on the Security Council to explicitly condemn the visit made by the Israeli minister to the courtyard of the mosque, which sparked wide reactions.